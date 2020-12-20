Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

