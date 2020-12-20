Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.17 Million

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $247.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.11 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $871.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $877.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

THRM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 572,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,009. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

