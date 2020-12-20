Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.52). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

