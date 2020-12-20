Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. 625,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

