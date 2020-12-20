Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

BB stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 49,470,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.69.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

