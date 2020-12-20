Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Koppers reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $27.28 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

