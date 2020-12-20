Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

NuVasive stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,146. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 63.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

