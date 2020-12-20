Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 572,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,009. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 27.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gentherm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $886,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.