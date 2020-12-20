Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTU shares. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

VRTU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 666,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

