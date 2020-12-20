Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

