Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. 23,929,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

