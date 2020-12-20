Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $457.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.91 million to $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 517,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

