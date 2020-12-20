Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $457.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.91 million to $507.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 517,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.