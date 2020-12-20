Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.31). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 7,998,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

