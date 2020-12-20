Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $13,221.77 and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00141686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00745519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00170031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00075288 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.