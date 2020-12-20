ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Up 11.7%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 2,299,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 889,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. ZIX’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ZIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 280,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

