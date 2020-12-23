-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

