-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

NYSE NET opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,314,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,478,358. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

