$0.10 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE accounts for about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:PAE opened at $8.92 on Friday. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

