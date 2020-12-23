$0.11 EPS Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0818 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.