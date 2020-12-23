-$0.38 EPS Expected for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Liquidia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

