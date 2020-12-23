15,925 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

NYSE:OGE opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

