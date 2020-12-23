19,858 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

