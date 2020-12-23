3,292 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.