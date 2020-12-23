47,904 Shares in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $779.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

