8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $351,602.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001359 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

