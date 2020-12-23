908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director E Kevin Hrusovsky Acquires 50,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Director E Kevin Hrusovsky purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.