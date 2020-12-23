9,558 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

