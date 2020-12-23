Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BitForex, DDEX and CoinPlace. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00315320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, CoinPlace, Hotbit, ZBG and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

