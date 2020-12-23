Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells $20,915.36 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $20,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Francis J. Murphy sold 126 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $8,904.42.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 120 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $8,377.20.

On Monday, October 5th, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32.

On Friday, October 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $148,874.31.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

