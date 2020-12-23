ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Sells $1,730,000.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,586. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.