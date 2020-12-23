ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Sells $1,730,000.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,586. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
