Actinium Price Up 177.9% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $314,476.77 and $82,038.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,057,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

