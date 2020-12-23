Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.50

Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) (LON:ACT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142.10 ($1.86), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.31.

Actual Experience plc (ACT.L) Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

