Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,114,811 shares of company stock worth $210,623,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

