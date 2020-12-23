Adelphoi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $612.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Adelphoi has a market cap of $102,790.66 and $612.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00136956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00677443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

