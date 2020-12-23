Alan N. Braverman Sells 1,947 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DIS opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 41,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

