Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,199. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $27.37.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

