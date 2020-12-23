Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 841,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,444,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The company has a market cap of $171.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

