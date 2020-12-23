Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr Sells 4,512 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The company has a market cap of C$565.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.79.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s payout ratio is -27.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.