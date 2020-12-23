American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

