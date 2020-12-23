American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 0.5%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.