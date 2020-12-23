American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,479,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 332,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

