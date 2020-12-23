Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 163,331 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.