Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

