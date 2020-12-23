Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.29. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

