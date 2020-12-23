Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $28.88

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

