Analysts Set Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target at $22.29

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLTX traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,163. The firm has a market cap of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

