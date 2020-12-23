Analysts Set OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target at $20.50

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OPTN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in OptiNose by 289.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

