Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Michael A. Stein Sells 47,362 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 64.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 86.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

