Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller Sells 20,000 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,894,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

