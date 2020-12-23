Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 273.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,078 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 177,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,436,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $398,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,648 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Apple by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 457,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Apple by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,938,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $224,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

